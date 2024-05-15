CUK organises sensitisation prog on road safety

GANDERBAL: In connection with the “UN Global Road Safety Week,” observed from 10-14 May, 2024, Dean Students Welfare (DSW), in collaboration with the School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir), organised a road safety awareness programme for the students and staff at Tulmulla campus here on Tuesday.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, SSP Traffic (City), Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic (Rural), Mr. Ravinder Paul Singh, Dean DSW, Dr. Irfan Aalam, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Suhail Ahmad, Advocate, Mr. Abid Jeelani, Dy DSW, Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir, faculty members, senior functionaries and students were present.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Shahid Rasool, described the increasing number of Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs), across Kashmir, particularly, in Srinagar city as alarming. “The need of the hour is to drive the cars and ride the two-wheelers carefully and cautiously, avoid over-speeding and follow all the prescribed safety norms while traversing on the road,” Prof. Shahid said.

“The prevalence of reckless driving behaviors, including speeding and failure to yield to pedestrians, poses a significant threat to pedestrian safety.” He further asked all the drivers and riders to strictly adhere to the traffic rules and regulations and inculcate a sense of discipline while on the wheels.

In his presentation, Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, enumerated about the number of accidents and traffic violations committed by the drivers and two-wheeler riders. He said the number of pedestrian deaths in Kashmir has increased manifold and attributed the same to over-speeding and reckless driving. “Over the years there has been a gradual increase in traffic violations across Jammu and Kashmir and this rise has direct correlation with the increase in accidental deaths on the roads. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike are facing unprecedented risks due to reckless driving behaviours and disregard for traffic regulations,” he further said. Mr. Muzaffar added that the traffic department has also cracked a whip against those involved in stunt biking and rash driving. He asked the parents to counsel their children and only give them the keys of two-wheelers and cars, when they have the requisite driving license.

In his address, Mr. Ravinder Paul Singh, highlighted the importance of organising such programmes to raise awareness among the students, and engage stakeholders in dialogue to address the multifaceted challenges of road safety. “Comprehensive awareness campaigns are the need of the hour to educate the public about the importance of responsible and safe driving. Special emphasis has to be on the dangers of speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, asked the participants to take a pledge to strictly follow the traffic rules and regulations, in order to minimise the risk of Road Traffic Accidents and physical harm to the people. He asked the traffic department to utilise the services of NSS volunteers of the university to manage and streamline the traffic in Ganderbal district.

Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, in his address, said that every individual has a role to play in ensuring road safety. “By adhering to traffic regulations, exercising caution, and showing respect for fellow road users, we can collectively mitigate the risk of accidents and save lives,” he added.

Orthopaedician, Dr. Suhail Ahmad, deliberated on the injuries suffered by the drivers and other persons during the RTAs and the ways to tackle them while as Advocate, Mr. Abid Jeelani, touched the legal aspects of the accidents and accidental deaths and asked the participants to proactively save the lives of people, during any mishaps.

Dean DSW, Dr. Irfan Aalam, said, the event serves as a platform for the students to contribute to this critical cause and engage the community in meaningful discussions and initiatives. “The event will feature presentations by experts in the field of road safety, and campaigns to educate and empower participants to become advocates for safer roads.”

Programme Coordinator, Dr. Gawher Ahmad Bhat conducted the proceedings and Dy DSW, Dr. Faizan, proposed the vote of thanks.

Thereafter, a rally to raise awareness among the masses about the traffic rules and regulations was organised from Tulmulla Campus.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print