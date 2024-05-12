2 militant aides held in Shopian

Srinagar: Police in Shopian have arrested two militant associates and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, officials said.
“Police alongwith Army (44 RR) & CRPF (14th BN) at a checkpoint established at Malik Chak Crossing, arrested 02 terrorist associates,” a police spokesperson said. They have been identified as Suhaib Iqbal Malik son of Mohammad Iqbal Malik and Tufail Yousuf Malik son of Mohammad Yousuf Malik, both residents of Baba Mohalla Shopian. “Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession,” police said, adding, “Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 14/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Heerpora and investigation has been initiated.”
