Avalanche Warning Issued In 4 Districts

Srinagar: Amid inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of four districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, officials said.
An avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 3,000 metres above the sea level in north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara besides central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.
The Kashmir Valley has been lashed by widespread rains during the past few days and some upper reaches also received light snowfall prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people.
The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.