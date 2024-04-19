Notification Issues In Srinagar

Srinagar: Returning Officer (RO), 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today issued Election Notification for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections-2024 in the Srinagar Constituency comprising 18 Assembly segments of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian Districts.

The Nomination papers can be filed by contesting candidates or their proposers before Returning Officer (Deputy Commissioner) or Assistant Returning Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner-M) at Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Srinagar between 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM on any day (other than public holiday) not later than April 25, 2024 (Thursday).

The Scrutiny of the Nomination papers filed by the Candidates will take place on April, 26, 2024 (Friday) at 10:30 AM at Deputy Commissioner’s Office Srinagar.

The Candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature by or before April 29, 2024 (Monday) until 03:00 PM.

The Polling day for the 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled for May 13, 2024 (Monday) and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

Later, in a Press Conference addressed in this regard, the Returning Officer (RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat informed that as many as 1743845 registered electorates are exercising their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency including 873426 male 870368 Female and about 51 Transgenders.

The RO added that, the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency comprises of 02 Assembly segments of Ganderbal District including 17-Kangan and 18-Ganderbal, 08 Assembly segments of Srinagar viz. 19-Hazratbal, 20-Khanyar, 21-Habbakadal, 22-LalChowk, 23-Chanapora, 24-Zadibal, 25-Eidgah 26-Central Shalteng, 03 Assembly Segments of Budgam District viz. 29-Khansahib, 30-Char-i-Sharief and 31-Chadoora, 04 Assembly Segments of Pulwama District including 32-Pampore, 33-Tral, 34-Pulwama and 35-Rajpora and 01 Assembly segment of Shopian District viz. 37-Shopian.

Similarly, Returning Officer informed that 2135 Polling Stations have been setup up at 1323 designated location across all 18 Assembly Segments of the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency including 260 Polling Stations in two Assembly Segments of Ganderbal District, 929 Polling Stations in eight Assembly Segments of Srinagar District, 345 in three Assembly Segments of Budgam District, 479 Polling Stations in 4 Assembly Segments of Pulwama District and 122 Polling Stations in one Assembly Segments of Shopian District.

The RO also informed that Model Polling Stations have also been set up at various locations across the Parliamentary Constituency to facilitate the voters on the Poll day and welcome them to experience a festive-like environment. He added that dedicated facilities for voters including clean drinking water and ramps for persons with disabilities (PWDs) are also meticulously arranged to enhance the voting experience.

The RO urged all eligible Contesting Candidates and stakeholders to adhere to the guidelines of Election Commission of India and election schedule and procedures outlined in the Election Notification. He also appealed for active participation and cooperation of all concerned parties to ensure a free, fair and transparent election in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

The RO also emphasized encouragement of first-time voters so that they exercise their democratic right and make the poll process more participative. He said in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency has more than 2.0 lakh first-time voters in the 18-20 age group who are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections on May 13, 2024 in the Constituency.

