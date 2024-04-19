J&K treasure trove of rich heritage: CS

Flags Off Heritage Walk From Srs Library To Mubarak Mandi

JAMMU: On the occasion of World Heritage Day, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today morning flagged off a heritage walk from Shri Ranbir Singh (SRS) Library, Kachi Chawni to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex here.

The walk, organized by the Culture Department in association with district administration, was joined by various civil servants including Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Gupta, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya besides civil society members, hundreds of students and other citizens of Jammu city.

The Chief Secretary termed J&K as a treasure trove of rich heritage and culture saying that such events renews our sensitivity towards protection of this significant aspect of our culture. He said that it takes collective efforts to preserve the heritage and we all have a role to protect it for the posterity.

Dulloo said that many of our sites are also on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list for their overall significance for the world heritage. He maintained that visit to such sites enriches one about the value of these places besides creating awareness about their uniqueness and aesthetics.

He exhorted upon the students to read and visit such places to have better idea about our rich cultural past.

The Principal Secretary raised awareness about the history of cultural assets of SRS Library and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. He also threw light on the importance of preservation and protection of our heritage and called upon all the participants to support such measures taken on part of the department.

Pertinent to mention here that the World Heritage Day is also known as the International Monuments and Sites Day being celebrated across the world in recognition of the work carried out by ICOMOS, International Council on Monuments and Sites. The day aims to increase awareness about the importance of diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for the generations to come

