India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’

New Delhi: Within hours of Iran’s attack on Israel, India expressed “serious concern” at the escalation of hostilities between the two and called for “immediate de-escalation”.

Iran’s attack, with drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, followed a suspected Israeli strike on April 1 on an Iranian consular building in Syria’s Damascus that killed 12 people, including a senior general. Iran had vowed to avenge the strike.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region…We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.” It added: “It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.”

The MEA said the Indian embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community.

Iran-Israel conflict | liveFollow Live Updates here

The fact that suspected Israeli strikes were conducted on an Iranian consulate in Syria had given a window to Tehran that it could strike an Israeli facility in a third country or launch attacks from a third country like Lebanon or Syria. However, what has New Delhi worried is the fact that Tehran chose to attack Israel directly. This shows their “intent” to deliver a clear message to Israel, said a source.

Iranian forces claimed they had targeted a military facility in Israel, which is a message to Tel Aviv as well.

With Tehran re-establishing its deterrence and making a point against Israel, it is expected that the conflict may not escalate right away. Israel’s next steps will determine the future course.

India has been expecting an escalation which had led to issuing of an advisory on Friday asking Indians not to travel to Iran and Israel till further notice.

Tehran’s latest retaliation follows a playbook where it had struck back at the US forces in January 2020 when former Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was killed. Tehran had responded in days by firing ballistic missiles at US forces stationed at al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

At that time, Iran had attacked two bases in Iraq that housed American troops with a barrage of missiles – Iraqis estimated it at 22 — acting on its promise to retaliate for the killing of the top Iranian commander.

Cut to April 2024. Israeli military’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Iran fired scores of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles and that 99 per cent of the roughly 330 missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted, but that “the threat is not over”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print