PM Modi releases BJP’s LS poll manifesto with special focus on poor, youth, farmers, women

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto, which has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

The prime minister handed over copies of the manifesto to the representatives of the four broad groups — Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Naari Shakti (GYAN) — who were beneficiaries of the government’s schemes.

Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto for the polls that are scheduled to commence from April 19.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print