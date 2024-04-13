MeT predicts light to moderate rain in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Saturday urged farmers to suspend farm operations till April 16. It predicted light to moderate rain and snow (over higher reaches) at many places.A meteorological department official said that there is also possibility of “heavy rain/thunder/lightning/hailstorm and gusty winds” at isolated places from April 13-14.He said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (higher reaches) is expected at many places during April 15 evening to April 16 morning.From April 17-18, he said, generally dry weather is expected but there is possibility of late afternoon thundershower activity at few places.Partly cloudy weather with light rain or snow (upper reaches) is expected at many places during the evening of April 19 to April 20 morning.From April 21-23, he said, generally dry weather is expected but afternoon thundershower activity has not been ruled out.“Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till April 16,” he said, adding, “(There could be) temporary disruption of surface transportation over few higher reaches during April 13-14.” He said that there could be “temporary” water logging in few low- lying areas and also there is possibility of landslides/mudslides and shooting stones.Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 10.2°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 3.2°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 7.7°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of 9.0°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.6°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 20.5°C and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 9.8°C, Batote 12.5°C and Bhaderwah 9.0°C, he said.

