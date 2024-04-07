2 ‘Miscreants’ Booked Under PSA

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla said to have booked two miscreants under Public Safety Act, here on Saturday.
“Acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Abdul Rashid Sheikh son of Ali Mohd resident of Lalpora Kharkhal Kunzer & Mohd Akbar Malik son of Abdul Gani resident of Lalpora Wanikhal Kunzer under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority,” reads a statement issued by police.
The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur, it said.
“Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIR’s, they did not mend their anti-national & Social activities,” the statement reads further.
Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla said to have booked two miscreants under Public Safety Act, here on Saturday.