J&K forms committee on WHO Tobacco Control Policy

Srinagar: In a path-breaking initiative, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the constitution of an empowered committee for the implementation of Article 5.3 of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in the Union Territory.

This significant step underscores the government’s commitment to protecting public health and advancing tobacco control measures in the region.

The National Tobacco Control Cell, Kashmir, lauds this initiative and acknowledges the pivotal role played by Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary Health and Medical Education, in bringing this policy to fruition. Dr. Shah’s unwavering efforts and dedication have been instrumental in this landmark development, demonstrating his commitment to safeguarding the health of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC is critical in protecting public health policies from the vested interests of the tobacco industry. The empowered committees will be tasked with ensuring that the formulation and implementation of tobacco control policies are free from the influence of the tobacco industry, thus promoting a healthier, tobacco-free environment.

Meanwhile, Tobacco Control Cell of Directorate of Health Services working under the patronage of Director Health Services Kashmir, has expressed its deepest appreciation for this initiative and the strategic leadership of Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah. His vision and proactive approach have set a new benchmark for tobacco control efforts in the region.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to combat the tobacco epidemic and protect future generations from the harms of tobacco.

