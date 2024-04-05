Amid Forecast For Isolated Rain, Night Temp Rises In Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated light rain and thunderstorms during next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter, night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.4°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.7°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.1°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of 5.4°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 16.2°C and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 7.2°C, Batote 11.4°C and Bhaderwah 8.8°C, he said.With regard to the forecast, he said, weather is likely to be partly cloudy with “light rain/snow at isolated places”.From April 6-10, he said, generally dry weather is expected.From April 11-12, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at isolated places. “From April 13-15, generally cloudy with intermittent light rain/snow at many places is expected.”

