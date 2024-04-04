Gangster, ASI Killed In Shootout In GMC Kathua

Jammu: A gangster and an Assistant Sub Inspector of police were killed and an SPO was injured during an encounter within the premises of Government Medical College Kathua, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that based on a tip off, a police party from Ramgarh started chasing “notorious faction of gangsters-Shunoo group-led by one Vasudev” and on noticing the same, the gangsters moved their vehicle into the premises of the Government Medical College Kathua at around 22:45 hours of April 2. The gangsters, they said, opened fire at the police party, injuring a Sub-Inspector (probationer), Deepak Sharma, and an SPO identified as Anil Kumar. The fire was retaliated and in the ensuing “cross firing”, the accused gangster Vasu Dev alias Shanu, said to be a key accused in a murder case (93/2023 U/S 302/148/149/212/120-B IPC 3/4/25 Arms Act) registered at police station Ramgarh Samba, was killed.

In the meanwhile, they said the injured were admitted to GMC and later ASI was referred to Amandeep hospital Pathankot for further treatment. However the ASI succumbed to the injuries today, they added.

Also Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Dysp Headquarters and SHO Kathua besides other police officials reached the spot at the Medical College for first hand details.

Confirming it, a police officer told GNS that a case has been registered with regard to the incident. (GNS)

