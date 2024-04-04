DGP Swain Pledges To Wipe Out Crime

SAMBA/JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Wednesday pledged to put an end to criminal activities in the Union Territory as he led a wreath laying ceremony for slain sub-inspector Deepak Sharma in Samba district.

Sharma lost his life in an encounter with gangsters inside a hospital premises in nearby Kathua district late Tuesday night. A wanted criminal, Vasudev, who headed ‘Shannu gang’ was killed in the gunfight.

“Jammu police has taken its fight against narcotics and gangsterism to a new level in the recent past…we will go at it hammer and tongs to finish the menace as attempts are being made to set up a Punjab-type criminal syndicate,” Swain told reporters as the force paid tributes to the fallen officer.

He said the sacrifice of the officer will not be allowed to go in vein and the force will intensify its drive against narcotics and gangsterism.

“A strategy is being chalked out and we will get to its roots. They (criminals) are getting involved in land deals, narcotics, bovine smuggling to encash on the growing economic activities in the region where development has been taken to a different level with setting up of industries, AIIMS and educational institutions,” he said.

Terming the killing of the officer unfortunate, the police chief said an operation was planned on getting specific information about the movement of the wanted criminal who was under watch following a murder some three months ago.

“We are not in a position to divulge further details of the incident as it will hamper our investigation. Our effort was to arrest the accused,” he said, adding “police do not open fire on seeing a criminal and the surprise remains with the opponent and it is he who attacks first because we are bound by the law of the land and they take advantage of it.” He said criminals earlier avoided any direct confrontation with the uniformed personnel. “The incident shows that they have become more daring and dangerous with weapons. Our meaningful and purposeful action against them will be stronger than earlier.” Earlier, as the body of the slain officer was brought to the district police lines, the DGP joined other ranks to lay wreath at the coffin.

A wreath laying ceremony was held which was attended by parents and wife of the slain officer. Emotional scenes were witnessed as police bid adieu to the officer.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print