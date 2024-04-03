Mirwaiz to lead prayers on Jummat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Masjid

SRINAGAR: An extraordinary meeting of the officials and members of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar was held at the head office of Auqaf under the chairmanship of its head Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.

In the meeting, arrangements were finalised for the facilities of worshipers in the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar in connection with Jummat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr.

It is worth mentioning that after a period of almost five years, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir will offer prayers on Jummat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr, and this time Jummat-ul-Vida will be observed as a day of prayer, repentance and forgiveness.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Jummat-ul-Vida prayer will be offered at 2:30 pm while Mirwaiz will start the sermon at 12:40 pm, and on Shab-e-Qadr, the Taraweeh prayer will be offered at 10:30 pm and at 12:00 am there will be a Majlis-e-Waaz-o-Tableegh, In Sha Allah.

The arrangements regarding providing all kinds of facilities to the worshipers during these holy days were finalised so that those coming from far-off areas can be provided with all possible facilities in the Central Jama Masjid Srinagar.

On the occasion, Mirwaiz instructed the officials and staff of the Auqaf to perform their responsibilities well in terms of electricity, water, cleaning, flooring and other internal arrangements, especially on the occasions of Jummat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr so that no one faces any inconvenience or complains.

In the meeting, the J&K administration was urged to ensure the improvement of power supply, water availability and traffic system in the Jama Masjid during these blessed days and to take special care of cleanliness and hygiene around it.

The members, staff and officials of Anjuman Auqaf assured Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir that they will maintain the sanctity of the Central Jama Masjid as well as fulfill their religious and social responsibilities in an efficient manner so that the worshipers and devotees will not suffer any inconvenience.

The worshippers have been requested to bring their prayer mats with them on the occasion of Jummat-ul-Vida.

