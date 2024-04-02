Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Srinagar: Former chief minister and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, the party said on Tuesday.Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, party treasurer and former minister Taj Mohiuddin said that the party has decided to field Ghulam Nabi Azad as its Lok Sabha candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri seat. So far only two parties have announced their candidates from Anantnag-Rajouri seat for 7-phase Lok Sabha polls slated to commence from April 19.On Monday, National Conference announced that former minister and ex legislator from Kangan Mian Altaf will be the party candidate from this constituency—
