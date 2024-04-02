CS reviews admin’s readiness for smooth conduct of Yatra

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Monday had a detailed review of preparations being made by the administration for smooth conduct of annual Shri AmarnathJi Yatra (SANJY) 2024.

Senior functionaries of civil and police administration attended the meeting along with DGP, Administrative Secretaries, concerned Deputy Commissioners and other HoDs and representatives from Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB) and BRO, IMD, Telecom Service providers and Disaster Management agencies.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of measures taken, so far, by BRO regarding maintenance of tracks on both the Pahalgam and Baltal axis in light of the Supreme Court directions.

He assessed the status of works like widening of walking track/passages and installation of railing and retaining walls as per the directions of the Supreme Court. He enquired from the concerned DCs about the disaster mitigation measures like on ground demarcation of flood prone/ vulnerable zones and other disaster preparedness on part of the divisional administrations, as was done during 2023. He called for demarcation of safer zones for holding of langars and tentages for the pilgrims.

Dulloo also assessed the works to be done by the Rural Development Department (RDD) along with Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) to ensure adequate arrangements for sanitation during Yatra 2024. These included installation of requisite number of toilets/baths with provision of sufficient water supply, deploying sufficient number of sanitation workers & supervisors, carrying out scientific disposal of waste etc.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the measures to be taken by Health, Jal Shakti, PDD, Animal Husbandry, FCS&CA, Transport, IMD and Information departments in providing hassle-free services to the pilgrims. He even enquired from Telecom service providers and Disaster Management agencies about their preparedness to make this year’s yatra successful.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, who is also CEO of the Shrine Board, threw light on different aspects and facilities being extended by the administration to the pilgrims during the yatra.

He apprised the meeting of the best practices to be emulated this year from Yatra, 2023. He also informed about the new measures to be taken on part of the administration for making this annual pilgrimage smooth and successful.

