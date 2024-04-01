Passing Out Parade of 30th BRTC held in Kathua; DGP Swain congratulates passouts

JAMMU: The Passing Out cum Attestation Parade of the 30th Batch of Recruit Women Police Constables was held on Monday at Sardar Prithinandan Singh Police Training School Kathua. The event was graced by the presence of Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain, who served as the Chief Guest.

Among the dignitaries present were Additional Directors General of Police M.K. Sinha, Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, and Anand Jain, as well as Inspector General of Police PoS, PHQ, B.S Tuti, and Deputy Inspector General of Training PHQ, Sarah Rizvi. Also in attendance were DIG Armed Jammu, Nisha Nathyal, DC Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, SSP Kathua, AIsG of PHQ, and other serving and retired police officers, along with a large number of families and friends of the passing out trainees.

During the ceremony, the DGP extended a warm welcome to the passouts into the J&K Police Parivar and congratulated them and their families. He commended the dedication of Director SKPA, Udhampur, Garib Dass, and Principal SPS PTS Kathua, Manjit Kour (SSP), for their tireless efforts in training the police personnel. The DGP also praised the instructors for their relentless efforts in shaping the abilities and skills of the women police personnel. He applauded the exceptional parade displayed by the passouts and witnessed demos of commando drill and silent drill presented by the recruit women police personnel.

Recognizing the outstanding achievements, the DGP distributed trophies and cash rewards to the best cadets of the batch. Recruit Constable Sapna Kour 718/1st W/Bn. was declared All Round Best & 1st in Indoor best and was presented with trophies and a cash reward of rupees one lakh for the all-round best position and rupees 75000 for securing the 1st position in Indoor. Recruit Constable Shallu Bala 271/1st W/Bn. was declared 2nd All Round Best and received a cash reward of rupees 75000 & a trophy, while recruit constable Pinky Kumari 598/1st W/Bn. was declared 3rd All Round Best and received a trophy and a cash reward of rupees 50000.

For securing the 1st position in Outdoor, recruit constable Deepu Kumari 544/1st W/Bn. was presented with a trophy and a cash reward of rupees 75000, while for securing the 1st position in Range Classification, recruit Constable Neerage Kundal 670/1st W/Bn. received a trophy and a cash reward of rupees 25000. Recruit Constable Asma Choudhary 400/1st W/Bn. 1st Parade Commander and Recruit Constable Sapna Kour 718/1st W/Bn. 2nd Parade Commander were presented with cash rewards of rupees 5000 and rupees 3000 respectively, along with trophies.

Earlier, Principal SPS PTS Kathua, Manjit Kour (SSP), provided a detailed overview of the training imparted to these women constables. She also highlighted their educational and technical qualifications. The vote of thanks was presented by DySP Administration Raghvir Singh.

Later, the DGP, J&K, and other senior officers paid tribute to the J&K Police fallen heroes by laying wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial. They also inaugurated Shaheed Manohar Lal Park and planted saplings in the park.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print