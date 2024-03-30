Shoot-At-Sight Leopard Ordered In Budgam

Srinagar: In the back drop of minor child’s killing in Khansahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the Wildlife Department on Friday issued a shoot-at-sight order to eliminate the “man-eater” leopard.
The Khansahib area has been gripped with fear and anguish after a series of leopard attacks claimed the lives of two minor girls and left a minor boy injured within a span of 17 days.
Toiba Mushtaq, 7, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad, was taken from the lawns of her home during the evening hours, and her body was later discovered in nearby bushes. Notably, a 9-year-old girl was fatally attacked, while a minor boy sustained injuries in a separate incident involving a leopard in the neighbouring village of Samsan within the past 17 days.
The rise in human-animal conflicts has left villagers living in constant fear, who had appealed for a shoot-at-sight order from the district administration.
Altaf Hussain, Wildlife Warden said that they have issued the shoot-at-sight order for the “man-eater” leopard. “Our first priority will be tranquilizing or trapping the animal, but if these measures fail, shooting will be considered. After assessing the situation, orders have been issued to hunt down the said animal following the necessary formalities,” he said.
