Indian Navy frees Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates, rescues 23 Pakistani crew members

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has freed an Iranian fishing vessel that was hijacked by pirates and rescued its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals, following “intense coercive tactical measures” as part of an anti-piracy operation at sea that lasted for more than 12 hours, officials said.

Following Friday’s operation, specialist teams from the Navy undertook a thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness check of the fishing vessel in order to escort it to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities, according to an official statement shared by a Navy spokesperson.

The Navy said late on Friday evening that it was engaged in an operation to free the fishing vessel from pirates. Nine armed pirates had reportedly boarded the vessel.

