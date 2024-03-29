11 people injured in Poonch accident

Poonch: Atleast 11 people including a 5-year-old girl were injured when a matador vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
They said that the matadoor (JK12-1063) skidded off the road near Mangna, resulting in injuries to 11 people who were shifted to hospital.
They have been identified as Mohd Aslam S/o Hakam Din, Harjit Singh, Abdul Majid S/o Mohd Din,Narinder Kumar S/o Kashi Ram, Nazir Hussain, Nusrat Naiz, 5, Rakhia Begam, Ruksana Kouser, Rashid Ahmad, Neram Kumar S/o Heam Raj and Deepanshu Kumar S/o Narinder Kumar, all residents Mangnar.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that the injured have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch. He said a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)
