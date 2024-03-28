President IDA J&K condoles demise of Abdul Aziz Nazki

SRINAGAR: Dr. Hilal Ahmad Joo, the President of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) Jammu and Kashmir State Branch, has extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of Abdul Aziz Nazki, father of Dr. Masood Ahmed Nazki, a resident of Kadlabal, Pampore.
Abdul Aziz Nazki, who departed on Wednesday morning, March 28, has left behind a grieving family.
In honor of the late Abdul Aziz Nazki, a condolence meeting was convened, presided over by President Dr. Hilal Ahmad Joo. Dr. Joo expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved family. Dr. Tanveer, Joint Secretary of IDA J&K State Branch, and Dr. Rouf Jilani, President-Elect of IDA State Branch, also paid their respects to the departed soul.
“May the Almighty grant him a peaceful journey and provide strength to his bereaved family during this challenging period,” the meeting prayed.
