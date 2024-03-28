Police organise badminton tournament for girls at Pampore

SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan hails girls’ dedication amid Ramadan, encourages them to excel in indoor sports

PAMPORE: In a commendable initiative aimed at promoting sports and fostering community engagement, the Jammu & Kashmir Police organized a one-day badminton tournament for girls under the Civic Action Programme of Sub Division Pampore, the event took place at GDC Pampore area within the Police district of Awantipora on Wednesday.

The tournament commenced with a grand inauguration ceremony, graced by the presence of SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan, GDC Pampore Principal Huda Galzai, SHO Khrew, and several other esteemed GDC officials. The dignitaries marked the commencement of the event, underscoring the significance of sports in promoting camaraderie and physical well-being among the youth.

In a gesture of appreciation for the participants’ efforts, SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan and Principal GDC Pampore Huda Galzai, alongside SHO Khrew and other officials, presented cash prizes totalling Rs 5,000 along with a trophy to the victorious team. Additionally, a sum of Rs 3,000, accompanied by a trophy, was awarded to the runner-up team, recognizing their commendable performance.

During the event, Kashmir Reader Correspondent Bilal Habib was felicitated by SDPO J&K Police, who acknowledged the journalist’s contributions by ensuring proper media coverage. Trophies and medals were also distributed to the referees and enthusiastic participants, underscoring the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie prevalent throughout the tournament.

SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan Congratulated the winner and runner-up teams and expressed that J&K Police is committed to give a boost to the sports and other youth development activities in the area and transforming and moulding the sports persons in the right direction.

He congratulated the girl students and said that despite fasting during the month of Ramadan, they participated in this badminton tournament and continued playing badminton throughout the day without eating or drinking.

The participants expressed their gratitude towards the J&K Police for organising the badminton tournament in the college.

Expressing their gratitude, the participant students lauded the efforts of the Awantipora Police District for organizing the badminton tournament, emphasizing its role in providing a platform for female athletes to showcase their talent and passion for sports. The event not only highlighted the importance of sports in fostering healthy competition but also strengthened the bond between law enforcement agencies and the local community.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, SDPO Rattan said, “Under civic action, we organized a tournament here, but due to the ongoing month of Ramadan, we couldn’t involve more teams, especially girls. This event was organized with a focus on maintaining police-public relations as part of our Civil Action Programme.”

He added, “This tournament served as a means to encourage girls students towards sports. I am thankful to all of you for taking out your valuable time, whether you are sports teams and principals and staff of GDC Pampore for providing us with the badminton court here and maintaining the facilities available for us here.”

He said badminton is a great indoor game, especially suitable for girls, and is vital for maintaining fitness. “Girls often don’t participate as much in outdoor games, but with today’s tournament, it’s hoped that other children will also be encouraged towards sports,” the SDPO added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print