Non-availability of ATM in CHC Hajin irks patients, staff

BANDIPORA: The lack of an ATM facility within the premises of the Community Health Centre (CHC) Hajin is causing significant inconvenience to patients and attendants daily.
Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Naseer Ahmad said that hundreds of people, especially patients and their attendants, visit the hospital every day. The absence of an ATM facility creates immense problems for patients and attendants concerning the availability of cash.
“Patients, attendants, and even staff face inconvenience due to the non-availability of an ATM facility within the hospital premises,” he said.
Locals have expressed their frustration, noting that they have to walk kilometres to withdraw cash from an ATM during emergencies.
They have requested that the Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora personally address the issue and direct J&K Bank to install an ATM on the hospital premises as soon as possible.
