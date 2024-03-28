Mirwaiz to address at Aali Masjid today

SRINAGAR: Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq will address the faithful at the historic Aali Masjid Srinagar on Thursday, 17th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, after the Zuhr prayer until Asr, in commemoration of the Youmul Badr and the 57th passing away anniversary of Muhajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah (RA).
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar in a statement said the esteemed scholars of the valley will speak on the occasion. It has urged the people to participate in the event.
