Mirwaiz to address at Aali Masjid today

By on No Comment

Mirwaiz to address at Aali Masjid today

SRINAGAR: Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq will address the faithful at the historic Aali Masjid Srinagar on Thursday, 17th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, after the Zuhr prayer until Asr, in commemoration of the Youmul Badr and the 57th passing away anniversary of Muhajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah (RA).
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar in a statement said the esteemed scholars of the valley will speak on the occasion. It has urged the people to participate in the event.

Mirwaiz to address at Aali Masjid today added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.