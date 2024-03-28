Govt orders security audit of official websites within one month

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday ordered Administrative Departments, HoDs, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of various PSUS, Boards and Corporations etc to ensure security audit of their departmental websites/applications through CERT-In empanelled agencies within a period of one month.

In a circular, the government said that the information Technology Department has time-and-again issued instructions to all the Administrative Departments/Heads of Departments/Deputy Commissioners/Managing Directors of various PSUS/Boards/Corporations etc. to ensure security audit of their websites/applications periodically, at least once a year, in compliance with security policy, guidelines, and procedures, laid down by the CERT-In and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

Notwithstanding the instructions, the government noted that a “large number” of websites hosted on State Data Centre by different departments are still un-audited resulting in increased risk of cyber attacks as also reported by the CERT-In.

“Keeping in view the criticality of the matter, it is enjoined upon all Administrative Departments/Heads of Departments/Deputy Commissioners/Managing Directors of various PSUs/Boards/Corporations to ensure security audit of their departmental websites/applications through CERT-In empanelled agencies within a period of one month, to protect the Government entities against cyber threats,” the circular, a copy of which lies with GNS. In case of failure, the government said that the application from State Data Centre shall be discontinued/shutdown, for which the concerned “Head of the Department shall bear the responsibility.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print