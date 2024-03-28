Fire damages house in Baharabad Hajin

BANDIPORA: A residential house suffered partial damage in a fire incident that occurred in Khumina village Hajin, Bandipora district, during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
According to officials, the fire broke out in a single-storeyed house belonging to Shabir Ahmad Shah, the son of Late Abdul Majeed Shah, a resident of Khumina Baharabad.
Upon receiving the alert, the Fire and Emergency Services, along with locals, promptly launched a rescue operation at the site. The collective efforts led to the successful containment of the fire.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. However, the residential property incurred damages.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, stated the official.
