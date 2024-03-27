India summons US diplomat over state dept remarks on Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against a US state department official’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at its office in South Block here. The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Reports had it that a US state department official had said that Washington “encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for chief minister Kejriwal”.

