Udhampur, Jammu LS Seats: Cong Names Lal Singh, Raman Bhalla As Candidates

Jammu: The Central Election Committee of Congress Party has cleared the names of former Member Parliament Choudhary Lal Singh and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla for Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats, respectively.
The Congress election committee has released the fourth list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Two-time MP and former Minister, Lal Singh, who rejoined Congress three days ago in Delhi, has been fielded by the Congress party from Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency against BJP candidate and sitting MP and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.
Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate and former Minister, Ghulam Mohd Saroori, is also in race for this seat.
Lal Singh had won the Udhampur Parliamentary seat twice on a Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009.
In 2014, he joined the BJP and remained Health and Forest Minister in the BJP-PDP coalition government.
However, Raman Bhalla, another candidate fielded from Jammu Parliamentary Constituency in 2019, contested from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat but was defeated by the BJP candidate, Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is again contesting against him.
