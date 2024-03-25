No ‘significant’ weather activity till March 27: MeT

Srinagar: While weatherman ruled out any significant weather activity till March 27 evening, night temperature recorded an increase with mercury settling above sub-zero level in Jammu and Kashmir including Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 10.2°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.8°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 3.6°C against minus 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 8.1°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.9°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.4°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.2°C and it was above normal by 1.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 10.0°C and Bhaderwah 9.0°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast for next 24 hours, he said, mainly dry weather is expected with possibility of very light rain/TS at one or two places over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till March 27 evening,” he said, adding, “From March 27 evening to March 28, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected (higher reaches) at many places.”

From March 29, he said, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places.

From March 30-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places. (GNS)

