Green hydrogen has potential to alter energy supply chain structure: MEA

NEW DELHI: Green hydrogen has the potential to drastically alter the structure of India’s energy supply chain over the next 20 years with a substantial positive impact on the economy, said P Kumaran, Special Secretary (Economic Relations and Development Partnership Administration), Ministry of External Affairs.

Kumaran was addressing the gathering at the inaugural session of the Industry Outreach Programme, on the fourth day of the 41st Steering Committee Meeting of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) in New Delhi.

He stated that the Green Hydrogen is emerging globally as a solution for the journey towards Clean Energy transition, as it is well-placed to contribute more effectively than other options, in hard-to-abate sectors, long-term energy storage and mobility.

Further, the Vice Chair of IPHE, Dr. Noe Van Hulst said, “If India achieves National Green Hydrogen Mission targets, it will put the country at the forefront of global hydrogen development.”

He appreciated the efforts being made by India in promoting green hydrogen and stated that the participating countries of IPHE are impressed by India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, its ambitious targets and the policies and regulatory framework being implemented to achieve it.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ajay Yadav welcomed the favourable response of Indian Industry in participating in government policies and programmes to achieve decarbonisation and the massive deployment of Hydrogen.

He further listed out the various projects in the Green Hydrogen space in India and informed that a Green Hydrogen ecosystem is gradually developing in all parts of the country.

Agencies

