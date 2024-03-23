Cong accuses Assam CM of violating Model Code of Conduct

GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress party has alleged that Sarma’s recent remarks during a campaign breached the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Bhupen Kumar Borah, the President of Assam Congress, in his letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, asserted that Sarma had intentionally violated the MCC.

Borah highlighted a statement made by the Chief Minister on March 18, wherein Sarma claimed that all Congress candidates would join the BJP if he so desired.

Sarma also remarked that even if the Congress candidates were to win, they would ultimately align with the BJP, rendering voting for the Congress futile. Borah argued that these remarks, widely publicized, could mislead voters.

Borah pointed out two specific violations of the MCC in Sarma’s comments. Firstly, he accused Sarma of attempting to sway voter’s choice by making baseless claims, contrary to the principles of fair campaigning outlined in the MCC.

Secondly, Borah criticized Sarma for allegedly enticing Congress candidates to defect, thereby undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

In his letter, Borah urged the CEC to take stringent action against Sarma for these purported breaches of the MCC.

He emphasized the necessity for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to maintain impartiality and uphold the integrity of the electoral process by addressing such violations promptly.

Agencies

