SC rejects pleas for stay on appointment of new ECs, says it would lead to chaos

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed applications seeking a stay on the appointment of two new election commissioners, saying it would lead to “chaos” and “uncertainty” as the elections are round the corner.

Observing that the Election Commission is not under the “thumb of executive”, the apex court also refused to grant any interim stay on the operation of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.

The top court said it will examine the main petitions challenging the validity of the 2023 Act and asked the Centre to file its response within six weeks and posted the matter for hearing on August 5.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print