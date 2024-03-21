LS polls: Jitendra Singh files nomination from J&K’s Udhampur-Kathua seat

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of general elections in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

The notification for the Udhampur-Kathua constituency was issued on Wednesday along with 102 seats in 17 states and four Union Territories where polls will be held in the first phase.

Flanked by wife Manju Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Singh filed his nomination papers at the office of Returning Officer Rakesh Minhas in Kathua town, officials said.

