Review meeting of H&MED: LG For ‘Efficient, Effective, Equitable’ Healthcare Services

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a review meeting of Health and Medical Education Department with the senior officials and Principals of Government Medical Colleges. Heads of Departments also participated in the meeting.

The Lt Governor called upon officials and all the stakeholders to focus on the goal of ‘Health for All’ and ensure healthcare services are efficient, effective and equitable.

He reviewed the utilization of funds under various schemes, progress of new Government Medical Colleges and other key health infrastructure projects in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to conduct an analysis of the facilities extended to the patients in Hospitals and Health centres and work out a strategy to further improve the functioning of the healthcare facilities.

He said the principals must ensure the optimal utilization of medical equipments in their respective hospitals and 3-Tier faculty structure should be implemented without any delay.

The Lt Governor directed for increasing the utilization of AB-PMJAY – SEHAT cards in government-run hospitals, besides streamlining of procurement of medicines and online appointments in the hospitals.

On the progress of Cancer Institute Jammu, the Chair was informed that the essential equipments have been procured and the facility will be made fully operational in the next few months.

Directions were issued for monitoring of the functioning of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited and Drug de-addiction centres, and taking dedicated measures to control diseases like Tuberculosis (TB) and AIDS.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the human resources in Hospitals, Para Medical & Nursing Colleges. He directed that the vacant posts in SKIMS should be referred to JKSSB and PSC.

The meeting discussed important matters related to healthcare projects including Cancer Institute SKIMS, Srinagar; Bone & Joint Hospital Jammu; extension of Labour Room at SMGS Hospital, Jammu; Construction of 200 Bedded additional block at LD Hospital, Srinagar; Operationalization of Integrated Ayush Hospital at Harwan, and the achievements registered under National Health Mission and Ayushman Bhav campaign.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health; Administrative Secretaries; Principals of GMCs, HoDs and senior officials attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

