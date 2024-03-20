Presidential immunity invoked for Pak Prez Zardari in corruption case

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari’s counsels on Tuesday invoked presidential immunity for him in a corruption case, commonly known as the Park Lane reference, in which he is accused of influencing authorities to release loans to front companies.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of an Islamabad-based accountability court presided over the hearing in the Park Lane case.

The case is based on the allegation that Zardari influenced relevant authorities during his previous term as the president – from 2008 to 2013 – to release loans for his front companies

