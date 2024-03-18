Rs 70 Per Person Fixed As Sadq-e-Fitr This Ramadan: Grand Mufti, J&K, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi

Srinagar: Grand Mufti Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul Islam Farooqi on Monday announced the Sadq-e-Fitr (Zakaat-ul-Fitr) as rupees seventy per person this holy Ramadan. The Grand Mufti, while highlighting the essence of the charity under the (Sadq-e-Fitr) heading said that after reaching upon a consensus with the scholars of different schools of thought, the amount has been fixed as rupees seventy per person. The special kind of charity has also to be paid on behalf of the infants’, emphasized Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam. Notably, Sadq-e-Fitr is a religious charity paid by Muslims across the world by or before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. This is in addition to the charity called Zakat, which is also paid every year as per the economic capability of a person.
