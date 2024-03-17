Mahindra Encash Automotive unveils Earth Edition of All-New Thar in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Mahindra Encash Automotive proudly introduced the Earth Edition of the highly anticipated All-New Thar at its dealership situated at Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar. The unveiling ceremony was graced by distinguished guests Mr. Muzaffar Branch Head of SBI, and Mr. Umar Shamas, Senior Relationship Manager of SBI, who together unveiled the SUV. The event was also attended by Ms. MahamRouf, CEO of Mahindra Encash Automotive, and Mr. Viqar Lone, Sales Head.

The Earth Edition of the All-New Thar represents a fusion of ruggedness and sustainability, catering to the discerning needs of adventure enthusiasts while maintaining an eco-conscious approach. With its robust design and eco-friendly features, the Earth Edition embodies Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Earth Edition of the All-New Thar to our customers in Srinagar,” said Ms. MahamRouf, CEO of Mahindra Encash Automotive. “This edition exemplifies our dedication to providing cutting-edge automotive solutions that align with the evolving preferences of our customers while ensuring sustainability.”

The All-New Thar Earth Edition promises to deliver an unparalleled driving experience, blending style, performance, and eco-consciousness. Interested customers are invited to visit the Mahindra Encash Automotive dealership at Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar, to explore and experience the Earth Edition firsthand.

The special edition is inspired by the infinite expanse of the Thar Desert and the ability of the Thar to allow one to explore it with ease. With a palette inspired by the desert geography, promoting a sense of oneness with the environment, it doesn’t just symbolise adventure—it epitomises it.

The Thar Earth Edition builds upon the Mahindra Thar’s legacy of adventure and exploration, aiming to captivate and expand the community of Thar enthusiasts. This special edition, with its unique satin matte ‘Desert Fury’ finish, is designed to make this iconic SUV more distinctive, with a promise to inspire a new wave of adventurers to embrace the ‘Thar Life.’

Available in both diesel and petrol versions, with manual and automatic, the Earth Edition promises an exclusive 4×4 experience in the LX Hard Top Variant.

For further inquiries and test drive bookings, please contact: 1800-121-0173

About Mahindra Encash Automotive:

Encash Automotive Private Limited aims at building businesses that will achieve growth through excellence and innovation while balancing the interests of stakeholders, employees and civil society. Anchored in modernity and wedded to traditional values and strong ethics, our name is respected for adherence to principles and business beliefs.

Encash Automotive Private Limited is situated at Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar, Near Hassan Masjid commenced its business on March 2023 and has been providing the optimal services always to its valued customers and consequently

Encash Automotive Private Limited is the Authorised Dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra for both personal and commercial range of vehicles in across the Kashmir Valley with state of the art Personal Car Dealership on Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar and Commercial Vehicle Dealership in NarbalGulmarg Road. The Company has got an exclusive State of the art service center and Body shop in Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar for the personal range, And the state of the art service center facility has been provided for the commercial vehicles in NarbalGulmarg Road

Mission: Our mission is to earn our Customer’s loyalty by delivering sales and service experiences with high quality, excellent value, integrity and enthusiasm. We will function as a team, work ethically, and focus on meeting and striving to exceed the expectations of our Customers.

We perfectly understand the customer’s need to get a competitive edge for their investments for after all, buying a car would perhaps be the next biggest investment after acquiring a home.

Our customers need faster response both from their cars as well as from our services to keep in step with today’s jet age thereby minimizing time consumption for any given task.

Vision: We will think in terms of exceeding Customer expectations while doing what is fair; i.e. striving to go the extra step that transforms Customer Satisfaction into Customer Enthusiasm.

