SIA raids 7 locations in 5 districts

JAMMU: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday raided seven locations in different districts of the Jammu province as part of its probe into militancy conspiracy case, an official said.

After obtaining search warrants from the designated court in Jammu, SIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at three places in Doda district, two places in Reasi district and one place each in Ramban and Jammu districts in the morning, a spokesperson of the anti-terror agency said.

The raids were conducted at the residential premises of Hasan Babar Nehru and Mohd Irfan of Bhagwah and Sabder Ali of Phagsoo in Doda; Abdul Rashid of Arnas and Shamshad Begum of Pouni in Reasi; Abdul Rashid Naik of Khari in Ramban; and Sajad Ahmed alias “Shadu” in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

Several android mobile-phones and incriminating material were seized during the searches, the spokesperson said, expecting some leads from the seized articles to reach the bottom of a deep-rooted conspiracy of terrorist networks.

The official said that the raids were conducted in connection with an ongoing probe into a case registered at the SIA, Jammu, to unravel a criminal conspiracy hatched by the cadre and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various terrorist organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots to carry out terrorist and subversive activities.

According to intelligence inputs, the official said, a number of border guides and couriers are active in the hinterland and assist terrorist networks of different outfits by facilitating infiltration of terrorists from across the border, and further guiding them through the tough and treacherous terrain by bypassing anti-infiltration obstacles set up by security forces.

Many of them are also in touch with their Pakistani handlers and active terrorists, operating from across the border, through their mobile phones and using different applications, the official said. (Agencies)

