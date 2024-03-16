NDA Will Break Previous Records: PM Modi

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): On the eve of the Parliament election schedule announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that the BJP-led NDA would secure power at the Centre by surpassing previous records in the upcoming Lok Sabha election He urged Kerala voters to convert their “substantial support” into votes so that the BJP wins seats in the double digits in the state.
“We are going to witness a grand festival of democracy soon. I have a firm belief that this time Kerala’s love for the BJP will translate into a huge support. I have a firm belief that this time all previous records will be broken. I have a firm belief that this time our Kerala will break the vicious cycle of LDF and UDF.
“I have a firm belief that this time Kerala will immensely support the BJP. Modi promises you that he will leave no stone unturned to develop Kerala,” Modi said, referring to himself in the third person, while addressing a huge meeting of the BJP-led NDA in this south Kerala town.
His statement came shortly after the Election Commission said it would announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.