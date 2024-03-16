National Stock Exchange celebrates first 5 listings on NSE-SSE

SRINAGAR: The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) achieves yet another milestone of celebrating its first five listings on the NSE-Social Stock Exchange (SSE) Platform – by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Transform Rural India, Mukti, Ekalavya Foundation; and SGBS Unnati Foundation. This remarkable event took place at the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, commemorating a significant step forward in impact-driven finance.

These listings have resulted in the fund mobilization of approximately INR 8 Crore which will be utilised for several developmental projects across the areas such as education, skill development, agriculture, livelihoods women empowerment etc.

The event, celebrated with enthusiasm, witnessed the presence of respected Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI, Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Chairman, Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee, SEBI; Shri Ashwani Bhatia, Whole Time Member (WTM), SEBI; and A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC; and brought together several distinguished dignitaries, officials, and representatives from Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and other stakeholders

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI said, “Non-profit organisations play a pivotal role in facilitating inclusion of all citizens into the mainstream of the country. In order to play this role effectively, they need access to donors and their contributions. The SSE has a critical role to play in this by fostering Trust and Transparency in the social sector.”

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam – Chairman, Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee, SEBI, shared “Apart from opening up a new financial pipeline for social sector development in India, the Social Stock Exchange will democratize participation of a large number of people in making India a developed nation during Amrit Kaal”.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE extended heartfelt congratulations to all the first 5 NPOs on the NSE-SSE Platform. He expressed “NSE-listed companies have been agents of social impact through wealth creation, job opportunities, and overall economic growth through common person’s participation in the markets. With the listing on SSE, the impact is going to increase manifold. This framework offers several advantages such as Transparency, Trust, Efficiency, Cost Saving, Discoverability, Impact Measurement and Outcome Based Philanthropy.” He also gave a special mention to SEBI that played a pivotal role in launching the Social Stock Exchange framework in India.

R Anand, CGM, NABARD said “Awareness and Capacity Building of key stakeholders in SSE ecosystem are strategically important for the success of SSE, which will emerge as a model for rest of the world.”

Prakash Kumar, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI stated “SSE is a distinguished platform that creates enormous opportunities for development organisations to raise capital and unfold the growth of the underprivileged section of society. As a socially responsible organization, we believe that initiatives such as SSE are critical for creating a sustainable and equitable future for all.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print