‘Seemingly Impossible’ Task Of Art 370 Abrogation Accomplished: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah whether it’s implementing ‘One Rank, One Pension’ or removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown that he can accomplish “seemingly impossible tasks”.

“Along with this, initiatives such as providing free grains to 80 crore poor, constructing toilets for 12 crore poor, providing housing for 4 crore people, giving LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme to more than 10 crore poor, providing piped water to 14 crore households, and initiating the direct transfer of ₹6,000 annually to the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers have started.”

Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited through a video conference.

He mentioned that Prime Minister has made the entire country secure and prosperous and has laid a strong foundation for education for the citizens of the future by introducing the New Education Policy.

Amit Shah said that when Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he had mentioned several projects in his manifesto that had been pending for almost 50-75 years. “Previously, opposition parties would always mock our promise to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi not only performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya but also consecrated the idol of Lord Shri Ram and undertook the task of opening the temple for millions of people.”

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that today, in all three Lok Sabha constituencies of Ahmedabad city, the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies have been conducted for around 63 development projects totaling more than 3,000 crore rupees. He mentioned that in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, 27 projects costing 1800 crore rupees, in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, 25 projects costing 1040 crore rupees, and in the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, 11 projects costing 168 crore rupees have been inaugurated and laid the foundation stones.

