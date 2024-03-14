Pak Hindu refugees asked to visit Delhi HC Mar 19 onwards for CAA registration, says refugee

New Delhi: Pakistani Hindu refugees of Majnu-Ka-Tila have been asked to visit the Delhi High Court on or after March 19 for the registration process of citizenship, Pakistani Hindu refugee Dharamveer Solanki said on Thursday.

Solanki said the process to register them as Indian citizens will be informed after they visit the court next week.

“We have been asked to visit the high court on or after March 19 for the registration process. One of the lawyers we know met us last night and informed this. Rest of the process to register ourselves will be informed after we visit court,” Solanki told PTI.

