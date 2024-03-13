Vision 2024: Pioneering Real Estate Growth in J&K

JAMMU: In a significant development aimed at bolstering the real estate sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a high-profile meeting was convened at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, and Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries.

The participation included a delegation from the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), signifying a collaborative effort towards the region’s real estate growth.

The primary focus of the meeting was to revisit the key outcomes of the Real Estate Summit 1.0, evaluating the current status of its initiatives and strategizing on how to effectively mobilize these for moving forward. This approach underscores the government’s commitment not only towards enhancing the real estate infrastructure in the region but also ensuring sustainable urban development.

The discussions emphasized the need for leveraging the unique potential of Jammu and Kashmir’s real estate market, making it more accessible and attractive to investors both nationally and internationally.

The meeting explored various avenues to stimulate growth in the sector, including easing regulatory processes, enhancing transparency and implementing investor-friendly policies.

Mandeep Kaur and Vikramjit Singh highlighted the government’s vision of transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a real estate and industrial hub, capable of contributing significantly towards region’s economy. They reiterated the commitment towards working closely with stakeholders such as NAREDCO to facilitate realization of this vision.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to take proactive steps towards implementation of the discussed strategies to bring out the progressive policies and required changes in the regulatory frameworks making J&K one of the most preferred investment destinations. Besides, roadmap for organizing Real Estate Summit 2.0 was also discussed in the meeting.

