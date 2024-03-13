SC Collegium Recommends M Y Wani To Be HC Judge

Srinagar: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has recommended the name of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Judicial Officer, as a Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
Last year on September 21, the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had recommended the appointment of Wani as an Additional Judge of the High Court.
“In order to ascertain the suitability of the candidate for elevation to the High Court, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Collegium said.
For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidate for elevation to the High Court, the Collegium is said to have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record.
“We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.”
Mohammad Yousuf Wani joined the judicial service on 9 December 1997
Srinagar: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has recommended the name of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Judicial Officer, as a Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.