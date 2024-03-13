Light rains, snowfall in Kashmir parts

Srinagar: Light rains lashed plains while higher reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall, officials said on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that in the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today, Srinagar received traces of rain, Pahalgam 0.6mm, Kupwara 0.2mm, Kokernag 1.2mm while Gulmarg received 2cms of snowfall.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 5.9°C against 6.3°C on the previous night.

It was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.7°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.4°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 4.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 12.5°C and it was below normal by 1.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.6°C, Batote 6.4°C and Bhaderwah 6.0°C, he said.

In next 24 hours, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at few places.

On Wednesday, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at widespread places while there is possibility of light rain and snow at few places on March 14. Generally dry weather is expected from March 15-20, he added. (GNS)

