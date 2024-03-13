Ideas new wealth, varsities should focus on creating intellectual property: LG

Inaugurates 3-day capacity building programme on ‘Leadership Development’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the three-day capacity building programme on ‘Leadership Development of Academic Administrators and Principals of Colleges of J&K’.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor lauded the collective effort of the University of Jammu and National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) for organizing the workshop which focuses on implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and internationalisation of higher education.

He said, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is leading the reforms in nation’s educational ecosystem.

“J&K UT is committed to reform and revamp higher education with the objective of giving our students the best curriculum and provide them knowledge and skills to compete with the best in the world,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon educational institutions to transform their campuses into the hub of skill development and innovation, and make their important contribution in realising the limitless potential of the youth of Jammu Kashmir.

“Ideas are new wealth and Universities should focus on creating intellectual property. Educational institutions should focus on developing students’ capacities to be creative, innovative and focus on programme to bring positive social change,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the eminent educationists and heads of institutions, the Lt Governor highlighted five aims and vision to create a strong foundation for future-oriented education.

Classrooms should be enabler of imagination. Mentoring and not teaching should be the main focus of educational institutions to thrive in 21st century, he observed.

“Education should be driven by creativity than by curriculum. It should be about developing the capacities of young people to be creative. It should be the main lever for a more competitive economy and educational institutions as well as other social institutions must follow this model,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the teaching community, students and all the stakeholders to work with the resolve to establish Jammu Kashmir as a knowledge economy and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

He further emphasized on creating a conducive environment for foreign students in educational institutions of the Union Territory.

Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor and Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council highlighted the reforms to transform the Universities into the centre of knowledge and excellence.

Sh Yashvardhan Sinha, Sh Ashok Kumar Kanth – former Ambassadors; Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, University of Ahmedabad and Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu also spoke on the occasion.

The Lt Governor released several publications including a magazine titled ‘Litzine’, Translation Samvad and Academic Journal ‘Pariprekshya’.

Sh Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Prof. Manisha Priyam from NIEPA, Vice Chancellors, HoDs and faculty members of various Universities and educational institutions, educationists, experts and scholars were present.

