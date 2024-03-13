Dr Abid Gets Charge Of Director SKIMS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday assigned the charge of Director SKIMS Soura to Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah.
According to an order, the appointment has been made following the retirement of Dr Parvez Koul on March 03.
“Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Parvez Koul, Director, SKIMS and ex-officio Secretary to the Government, on 08.03.2024 (A.N.) and pending appointment of a suitable candidate against the said post, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department is hereby assigned the charge of the post of Director, SKIMS, in addition to his own duties till further orders,” reads the order.