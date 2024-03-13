Cong promises Rs 1 lakh cash transfer to women, 50 pc quota in central govt jobs

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Wednesday announced five guarantees for women, including annual direct cash transfers of Rs 1 lakh to one woman from each of the country’s poorest families and 50 per cent quota in all new recruitments in central government jobs.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has announced the “Nari Nyay” guarantee, under which it is going to set a new agenda for the country’s women.

Kharge said prior to this, the Congress has announced its guarantees on participatory justice, farmer justice and youth justice.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print