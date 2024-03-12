Police will provide safe, secure atmosphere to voters: DGP

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police R R Swain on Monday said that the police was fully prepared to ensure peaceful conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police is fully prepared to provide a safe and secure environment to the enthusiastic voters during the upcoming parliamentary election,” Swain told media persons after an official function in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He said Police will provide a safe and secure atmosphere to the voters when the elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question, the DGP said that there is no doubt that the narcotic trade in J&K is linked with the terrorism.

“We have no doubt that narco smuggling is emerging as the biggest challenge. There was initially a doubt even among the security establishment that narcotics and terrorism are linked. Now after investigations of the several cases it has been established that narcotic is linked with the terrorism,” the top police official said.

Swain said that there is enough evidence that Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Hizbul Mujahideen whose terror handlers are sitting across the border are also supplying drugs.

He said the value of narcotics consignment while entering Kashmir values Rs 15 lakh and once it reaches up to Delhi, the value become Rs 1 crore.

The DGP said any kind of war either it is narcotics or terrorism could not be won unless there is the full support of the people.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police have a robust mechanism to curb the menace of narcotics.

“We have kept those who are consuming the drugs to one side and those who are doing business and purchasing lands, houses, cars on the other side to keep a constant watch on them, ” Swain said, adding that strongest action would be taken against those involved in the drug business.

He cited the example of Samba district where the police and other agencies went all out against those involved in the drug business.

“I am sure the other district SSPs will follow the model of Samba,” the DGP said.

Swain said ‘they would like that one or two narco offenders who commit the crime repeatedly should get a capital punishment.’

