Ramadan Starts In Saudi today

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced the start of the holy month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11, following the sighting of the crescent by the moon-sighting committee, according to local media. This crescent sighting marks the beginning of the month in the Islamic Hijri calendar.
According to the Saudi Supreme Court, the crescent was spotted on Sunday (March 10) evening, which also marks the last day of Sha’ban month.
The Islamic months typically span either 29 or 30 days, depending upon the sighting of the Moon. With the Moon sighted this evening, the preceding month in the Hijri calendar, Sha’ban, concluded at 29 days. Consequently, Ramadan 1 falls on March 11.
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced the start of the holy month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11, following the sighting of the crescent by the moon-sighting committee, according to local media. This crescent sighting marks the beginning of the month in the Islamic Hijri calendar.